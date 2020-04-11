Overall adherence to physical distancing has Vancouver parks manager 'pleasantly surprised'

As Howard Normann gazes around Stanley Park and the seawall, he likes what he sees.

The Vancouver Park Board manager is watching to see how people are faring with COVID-19 and physical distancing on the first day of the long weekend.

"I was pleasantly surprised today," Normann said. "I did a bike ride and I also spent little time down the seawall and it looks like people are actually trying their best to keep the distance that they need to keep."

Under normal circumstances on a holiday Friday, Normann says the area around English Bay would be jammed with cars, but new measures introduced this week — like making Beach Avenue a one-way street and allowing more space for foot traffic in Stanley Park — have made it easier for people to keep their distance while enjoying the good weather B.C. has been receiving.

Normann says park staff haven't yet had to issue any tickets for physical distancing violations, but there have been warnings for people running or cycling too close together.

However, Vancouver police have had to issue tickets for cyclists going too fast.

"We're reminding the bikers to slow down," Normann said, noting there are families with young kids and inexperienced bikers sharing the road.

He says there have been some issues around pinch points like pedestrian crossings, but for the most part people are being respectful.

"I understand they want to go for a vigorous ride but at the same time, they have to be respectful of everybody else."

Those people wearing the green vests are park champions — staff whose job it is to give the public gentle reminders when physical distancing recommendations are being ignored.

Members of the Vancouver Park Board's champions program use equipment like hula hoops to demonstrate physical distancing. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Normann says they are the eyes and ears of the park board, who help them decide whether stricter restrictions need to be put in place.

"We get that feedback, we have a senior team that deciphers that information … and we decide the next steps along with health professionals."

In a worst-case scenario, Normann says next steps would see parks shut down completely.

But the hope is that doesn't have to happen.

"I do want people to get out and enjoy our parks. This is the last bastion of free open space they can go to, but be respectful," says Normann.

"We can all win if we follow the rules and we can beat this thing."