Over 10,000 BC Hydro customers without power across northern B.C., Interior due to heavy winds

Thousands across northern B.C. and throughout the Interior are without power as powerful wind gusts sweep the area.

According to BC Hydro, 2883 customers in northern B.C. have lost power, as have 7,551 customers in the Central Interior of the province.

The most hard hit areas are Prince George and Burns Lake.

Prince George airport recorded a wind gust of 91 km/h on Tuesday afternoon, and there are currently wind alerts in effect for the North Peace River and South Peace River.

"The strongest winds are expected to ease by the evening, however gusty westerly winds will likely continue through the night in the wake of the front," Environment Canada said in a statement.