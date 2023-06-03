New survey highlights British Columbians' love of the outdoors

A new survey found that seven out of 10 adult residents in British Columbia have participated in outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing or canoeing, in the past year.

The Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. is using the data to highlight the need for volunteers and governments to maintain and support outdoor infrastructure, such as trails, to keep pace with demand.

"As a province, we must do more to ensure that all British Columbians are able to access meaningful outdoor recreation opportunities, including kids, older adults, and people with disabilities," Louise Pedersen, executive director of the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. (ORCBC) said in a release.

The survey, which was conducted by Ipsos, found people between the ages of 18 and 34, along with high-income earners, had the highest rates of participation in outdoor activities.

WATCH | Enthusiasts speak about what they love about getting outdoors: B.C. residents speak about the benefits of outdoor recreation Duration 0:21 A new survey from the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. says majority of residents use outdoor activities for physical and mental well-being.

Those least likely to participate in outdoor activities were females, people living in Metro Vancouver, and those over the age of 55. The survey found 48 per cent of people olver 55 reported participating in an outdoor activity in the past year.

Saturday was B.C. Trails Day, which promotes the benefits of outdoor recreation and support for trail maintenance while trying to make outdoor activities more inclusive.

ORCBC said 75 events were planned in 55 communities across the province.

The Ipsos survey said respondents listed spending time in nature, being physically active outdoors and relaxing as the primary reasons for taking part in outdoor recreation.

"Trails, parks and other public natural spaces are ideal settings for supporting these and other aspects of human well-being," said Pedersen.

Volunteers needed

ORCBC is warning that a rise in outdoor recreation is putting more pressure on natural spaces and infrastructure, increasing the need for governments and volunteers to educate trail users about outdoor etiquette and undertake repair and safety work on trails.

The survey said 93 per cent of respondents recognize that trails require maintenance, but are "largely unaware of the significant role volunteers play in maintaining trails, with approximately half believing paid trail crews are maintaining trails."

WATCH| North Shore mountain biking advocate talk about the importance of trail maintenance: B.C. Trails Day hopes to bring awareness to effort required to maintain trails Duration 0:31 Deanne Cote, executive director of the North Shore Mountain Bike Association, says volunteers are an essential part of maintaining B.C's trail systems

ORCBC said community-based volunteer trail stewards are a "crucial" need for the success of B.C.'s outdoor trail systems and is calling for more people to step forward.

This year the province allocated $10 million to establish an Outdoor Recreation Fund and invested $71 million in operating and capital funding over three years to B.C. Parks and Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.

The Ipso poll interviewed 800 adults online from May 12 to15. It is considered accurate to within +/- 4.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all British Columbia adults been polled.