Outbreak declared as Interior Health confirms 32 cases of COVID-19 linked to Canim Lake Band

Interior Health has confirmed an outbreak within the Canim Lake Band community east of 100 Mile House.

So far, 32 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the First Nations band, where 228 people live, according to the 2016 census.

Interior Health says it's providing testing and conducting contact tracing while those who tested positive remain in isolation.

"The Canim Lake First Nation has taken extraordinary efforts to ensure public health and safety and is working collaboratively with neighbouring communities to mitigate the risk factors associated with the rapid transmission of the virus," said Interior Health in a statement.

While the outbreak has only been declared in Canim Lake, Interior Health says COVID-19 has been "broadly detected" in the 100 Mile House region.

On Saturday, the Canim Lake Band issued a lockdown order for the community. At the time, there were only nine positive cases.

There's a curfew within the community from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. Checkpoints are also in place to restrict the flow of traffic in the community.

"There will be no access allowed to any individual that does not live in the community," the Band's council said in its statement.

"Some exceptions will be allowed for medical reasons, wellness checks of family members, and to make supply runs, not more than once per week."