Outbreak declared after 41 people test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. Hydro Site C dam project

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. Hydro's Site C dam project near Fort St. John after 41 people tested positive for the virus.

In a statement issued by the health authority, officials say the cases are primarily among unvaccinated employees across the site's operation in northeastern B.C.

Currently, there are 32 active cases.

More than 110 close contacts of the confirmed cases are in self-isolation, either in workplace accommodations or in their homes.

The outbreak is the second at the site this year . The first outbreak was originally declared on April 28 and lasted nearly two months, infecting 56 people.

According to the statement, medical health officers have determined there is no need to shut the project down.

However, additional measures like mandatory masks in common areas, meeting rooms and buses, reduced capacity in offices and enhanced hygiene and health screening will be put in place.

"The health and safety of our workers and the public remains our top priority," said Chris O'Riley, the president and CEO of B.C. Hydro in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with Northern Health and our contractors to implement these measures to help keep our workers and the surrounding communities safe."