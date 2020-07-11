Out on the town? It looks a bit different now

As more British Columbian's emerge from their homes following COVID-19 precautions, many are finding ways to safely enjoy the social activities they have been missing.
Going to a movie at a theatre, singing karaoke with friends and taking in a live band at a bar are all back on the table as B.C entered Phase 3 of its restart plan on June 24th. Even the amusement park Playland at the PNE saw its doors open with limited attractions.
A worker sanitizes a protective screen at a cotton candy concession stand before the opening of Playland at the PNE in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Lilia Gilron and Claire Morris, both 11, hang on during a ride at Playland at the PNE in Vancouver on Friday, both wearing smiling face masks. (Ben Nelms/CBC) "We come here every year and we feel safe because everyone is wearing a mask," said Angela Zhang, who brought her three-year-old daughter Amiee to Playland. "We saw the staff cleaning everything, that's why we came here." (Ben Nelms/CBC) Recreational league sports teams have started playing games at public parks. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Nick Alcock and his girlfriend Kendal Brown came down from Whistler, B.C., to enjoy Central City Fun Park in Surrey. "There is a lot of risks, even coming to a place like this, but they are taking all the precautions." (Ben Nelms/CBC) Friends Anfal Ramadan and Ala Shawesh both have eased into more social activities. "This month, in general, since the restrictions have eased up we have been doing a lot more things and it's a lot more fun," said Anfal. "We started off by going to friends' houses and now we are doing more and more." (Ben Nelms/CBC) Michael Li and Jenny Chang play a video game at Central City Fun Park in Surrey, B.C., on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) A group of musicians sing together near Commercial Drive in East Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC) A group of friends play Spikeball at a park in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) "This is one of the only karaoke places open," says Steven Zhao who came with seven friends to K-Fever Karaoke in Richmond, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC) People drink and mingle on a patio outside The Irish Heather pub in Gastown in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Musician Aaron Trory plays behind a protective screen for patrons at LanaLou's bar on Powell Street in Vancouver (Ben Nelms/CBC) Patrons celebrate a birthday at The Mexican Antojitos y Cantina on Granville Street in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.