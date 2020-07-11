Out on the town? It looks a bit different now

As more British Columbian's emerge from their homes following COVID-19 precautions, many are finding ways to safely enjoy the social activities they have been missing.

Going to a movie at a theatre, singing karaoke with friends and taking in a live band at a bar are all back on the table as B.C entered Phase 3 of its restart plan on June 24th. Even the amusement park Playland at the PNE saw its doors open with limited attractions.

A worker sanitizes a protective screen at a cotton candy concession stand before the opening of Playland at the PNE in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Lilia Gilron and Claire Morris, both 11, hang on during a ride at Playland at the PNE in Vancouver on Friday, both wearing smiling face masks. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"We come here every year and we feel safe because everyone is wearing a mask," said Angela Zhang, who brought her three-year-old daughter Amiee to Playland. "We saw the staff cleaning everything, that's why we came here." (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Recreational league sports teams have started playing games at public parks. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Nick Alcock and his girlfriend Kendal Brown came down from Whistler, B.C., to enjoy Central City Fun Park in Surrey. "There is a lot of risks, even coming to a place like this, but they are taking all the precautions." (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Friends Anfal Ramadan and Ala Shawesh both have eased into more social activities. "This month, in general, since the restrictions have eased up we have been doing a lot more things and it's a lot more fun," said Anfal. "We started off by going to friends' houses and now we are doing more and more." (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Michael Li and Jenny Chang play a video game at Central City Fun Park in Surrey, B.C., on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A group of musicians sing together near Commercial Drive in East Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A group of friends play Spikeball at a park in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"This is one of the only karaoke places open," says Steven Zhao who came with seven friends to K-Fever Karaoke in Richmond, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

People drink and mingle on a patio outside The Irish Heather pub in Gastown in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Musician Aaron Trory plays behind a protective screen for patrons at LanaLou's bar on Powell Street in Vancouver (Ben Nelms/CBC)