Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order for properties in and around McBride, B.C.

A village near the border of British Columbia and Alberta has issued an evacuation order due to an out-of-control wildfire.

The village of McBride, B.C., issued the order for all properties north of McBride Highway 16 within the village limits.

The Teare Creek wildfire was sparked Thursday afternoon and has grown to an estimated 600 hectares in size, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The blaze is considered out of control, which means it is spreading and not responding to suppression efforts.

Residents within evacuation order zones are being told to leave the area immediately. Evacuees are asked to register at the Robson Valley Community Centre where they will be connected with support services.

The regional district of Fraser-Fort George has also issued evacuation orders for nearby properties outside of McBride. Evacuees can also register at the Kin 3-CN Centre in Prince George for emergency support.

A wind warning has been issued for the Robson Valley zone with gusts of up to 50 kilometres an hour expected.

Ground and air crews have been brought into to fight the fire.

Alder Road near Highway 16 has been closed in both directions.

The wildfire service says it is believed to be human-caused.

Wildfire smoke can be seen from the village of McBride, B.C. The Teare Creek wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for much of the village and surround area. (Submitted by E.Bouwman)

Burning bans in place

Sixty wildfires are burning across the province, the wildfire service said Friday.

Due to the elevated fire risk in the region, officials are implementing a fire ban for parts of northeastern B.C., including the Robson Valley.

Effective Friday at noon, Category 2 open burning — including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels — is banned in the Peace Forest District, the Fort Nelson Forest District and the Robson Valley Fire Zone.

Small campfires and the use of cooking stoves is still allowed in these regions.

The ban will be in place until June 2, unless it is rescinded earlier.

Coffee Creek fire being held

Meanwhile the Coffee Creek fire along Highway 97 north of Fort St. John continues to be held.

As of Friday afternoon, B.C. Wildfire said it was 60 hectares in size.

B.C. Wildfire crews are battling an out-of-control blaze along Highway 97 north of Fort St. John, B.C. (Fort St. John Fire Department/Facebook)

A smokey skies bulletin was issued for the North Peace River region

That fire temporarily closed Highway 97 Wednesday.