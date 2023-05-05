Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order east of McBride, B.C.

An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.'s Robson Valley has placed two homes under evacuation orders and eight more under evacuation alerts, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Teare Creek wildfire was sparked Thursday afternoon and has grown to an estimated 47 hectares in size.

It is burning near the B.C.-Alberta border about six kilometres east of the community of McBride, B.C., and 200 kilometres east of Prince George.

The blaze is considered out of control, which means it is spreading and no responding to suppression efforts.

A wind warning has been issued for the Robson Valley zone with gusts of up to 50 kilometres an hour expected.

Ground and air crews have been brought into to fight the fire.

Alder Road near Highway 16 has been closed in both directions.

The wildfire service says it is believed to be human-caused.

Burning bans in place

Sixty wildfires are burning across the province, the wildfire service said Friday.

Due to the elevated fire risk in the region, officials are implementing a fire ban for parts of northeastern B.C., including the Robson Valley.

Effective Friday at noon, Category 2 open burning — including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels — is banned in the Peace Forest District, the Fort Nelson Forest District and the Robson Valley Fire Zone.

Small campfires and the use of cooking stoves is still allowed in these regions.

The ban will be in place until June 2, unless it is rescinded earlier.

Coffee Creek fire being held

B.C. Wildfire crews are battling an out-of-control blaze along Highway 97 north of Fort St. John, B.C. (Fort St. John Fire Department/Facebook)

Meanwhile the Coffee Creek fire along Highway 97 north of Fort St. John continues to be held.

As of Friday afternoon, B.C. Wildfire said it was 60 hectares in size.

A smokey skies bulletin was issued for the North Peace River region

That fire temporarily closed Highway 97 Wednesday.