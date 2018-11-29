No sign of marauding otter, surviving koi safe as Sun Yat-Sen looks to future

The otter's reign of terror is over, hopefully for good.

The river otter that's been eating prized koi at Vancouver's Dr. Sun Yat-San Classical Chinese Garden hasn't been seen since Saturday.

"We feel that Elvis has left the building and he is no longer on site ... or she," said Howard Norman, the director of parks, at a news conference on Thursday.

A few minutes later, the usually tranquil attraction reopened at 10 a.m. PT, as City of Vancouver staff worked to otter-proof the ponds with metal grates, bars and tighter-closing automatic doors.

"We hope that will prevent the otter or any of its friends from coming back into the garden," said Norman.

An invading otter rippled the waters of this oasis garden in downtown Vancouver. Cameras have been installed to make sure it's safe to return the surviving koi to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Harden ponds. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Park staff tried to trap the otter, but failed. Then, wildlife experts failed to corner the wily member of the weasel family.

This flat-headed beast was spotted and photographed crossing Hastings Street in the dark a few times as it returned to the walled garden.

Six tuna-baited traps didn't work.

A city worker reinforces the metal grate of a walled garden in downtown Vancouver to try to keep hungry otters out. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

The otter preferred live prey.

"I wouldn't call it a battle," said Norman.

Lost fish

The river otter park staff suspect came from False Creek managed to eat 11 of the culturally significant fish in the historic garden before city staff were forced to drain the ponds and remove the surviving fish.

The koi are being kept at the Vancouver Aquarium until it's deemed safe for their return.

But among those eaten was a 50-year-old fish named Madonna.

"We didn't find Madonna, so more than likely Madonna is no longer with us," said Norman.

Vincent Kwan, executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden park, said nobody expected an otter to invade the ponds and eat their prized koi. They were also surprised by the international attention the saga of the indigenous otter and ornamental koi touched off on social media. (Yvette Brend)

Vincent Kwan, executive director of the walled garden park said the whole ordeal was unexpected, although #OtterWatch2018 did attract positive attention to the garden worldwide.

But, he said, the loss of the precious fish, especially Madonna, made a lot of people very sad.

"It's very emotional," said Kwan.

New hope

As the water drained, Kwan said that there was renewed hope.

It was a surprise to find 344 juvenile koi in the murky ponds, ensuring a future for the prized fish which are symbolic of perseverance, strength and transformation.

But cameras will be installed for awhile, just to make sure the coast is clear.

Because this otter has fooled people before.