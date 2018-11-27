Skip to Main Content
Otter madness continues as Sun Yat-Sen staff try to rescue surviving koi
Only a few of the prized fish remain in the pond of the Chinatown garden in Vancouver, B.C., as a wayward otter continues to elude capture.

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
The Chinatown otter remains at large 10 days after moving into the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver. (Sadie Brown/Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Staff at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden where a koi-eating otter remains at large are now trying to save the few remaining fish, but first they have to find them in the murky koi pond.

That's why they are now draining the pond, hoping to bring the water level down enough to be able to locate and remove whatever fish remain before the otter turns them into another meal. 

One of the otter's victims. (Vancouver Park Board)

"The great size of the pond and low visibility made it near impossible to spot or corral the fish," staff said in said a news release. "Garden staff will resume koi rescue efforts when the water has reached an amenable level." 

One of the garden's large, colourful koi has already been relocated to the Vancouver Aquarium and staff believe only one or two adult fish remain in the pond.

 So far the otter has eaten 10 adult koi at the popular Chinatown attraction located on Carral Street in Vancouver.

The river otter was first spotted at the garden 10 days ago and has eluded countless efforts to capture it.

Live traps can been seen scattered around the garden and adjacent park, which remains closed to the public.

A number of traps have been set to capture the otter, but so far they aren't working. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden/Twitter)

