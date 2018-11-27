Otter madness continues as Sun Yat-Sen staff try to rescue surviving koi

Staff at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden where a koi-eating otter remains at large are now trying to save the few remaining fish, but first they have to find them in the murky koi pond.

That's why they are now draining the pond, hoping to bring the water level down enough to be able to locate and remove whatever fish remain before the otter turns them into another meal.

One of the otter's victims. (Vancouver Park Board)

"The great size of the pond and low visibility made it near impossible to spot or corral the fish," staff said in said a news release. "Garden staff will resume koi rescue efforts when the water has reached an amenable level."

One of the garden's large, colourful koi has already been relocated to the Vancouver Aquarium and staff believe only one or two adult fish remain in the pond.

So far the otter has eaten 10 adult koi at the popular Chinatown attraction located on Carral Street in Vancouver.

The river otter was first spotted at the garden 10 days ago and has eluded countless efforts to capture it.

Live traps can been seen scattered around the garden and adjacent park, which remains closed to the public.