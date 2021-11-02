Ottawa man arrested and charged with 1989 sexual assault of Vancouver teen

Police in Vancouver believe they have cracked a nearly 33-year-old case involving the sexual assault of a teenager.

The assault happened in February 1989, when the young victim was pulled into a car in East Vancouver and attacked, according to Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin.

Some evidence was gathered at the time of the attack, but the victim was never able to identify a suspect, she said.



Visintin said a break in the case came when officers were given new information in 2017.

She said a team of investigators tracked the clues to a 55-year-old man now living in Ottawa, where he was arrested last month.

The man remains in custody and the B.C. Prosecution Service has now approved charges of sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000.