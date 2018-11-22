RCMP seeking man wanted on 8 provincewide warrants for gun crimes, assaults and theft related offences

Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for numerous crimes who they say escaped house arrest while awaiting trial.

Twenty-one-year-old Kael Austin Svendsen is wanted on eight provincewide warrants on 21 counts including possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, fraud, break and enter, assault, theft, mischief and possession of stolen property.

Police say Svendsen, who was placed under house arrest while awaiting trial in September, breached the terms of his house arrest and has not been seen since.

He is described as:

Caucasian.

Five feet nine inches tall.

Weighing 160 pounds.

With brown hair and brown eyes.

Osoyoos RCMP say he is known to frequent the Osoyoos and Oliver areas.

They're asking anyone who spots him to call 911.