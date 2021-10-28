RCMP investigating murder-suicide on rural Osoyoos, BC property

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating after two people were found dead on a rural property in Osoyoos, B.C., a case police are now calling a 'tragic murder-suicide."

The bodies were found on Oct. 27, after someone reported an abandoned vehicle on a property in the 9000 block of 115 Street, northwest of the Interior town, according to an RCMP statement.

One of the bodies was discovered inside the residence, the other police said was found near the abandoned vehicle.

"This incident appears to be a tragic murder-suicide within a family unit." said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Bayda said the two were known to each other, and there is no threat to the public.

No further information is being released as the RCMP and BC Coroners service continue investigating.