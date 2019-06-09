2 people missing after boat collision on Osoyoos Lake
Divers are searching the lake, while the cause of the collision is under investigation
Divers are searching Osoyoos Lake for two missing people after a collision between two boats on Saturday.
Osoyoos RCMP say they received numerous reports at around 7:15 p.m. PT about two boats colliding between Highway 3 and Swiws Provincial Park/Haynes Point.
Two people are missing after a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake yesterday evening. RCMP dive team is in the water today searching. RCMP say 2 boats crashed and quickly sank around 7:15pm. 3 ppl in one boat were rescued and taken to hospital. Ppl in second boat unaccounted for. <a href="https://t.co/4HiPBT8OOV">pic.twitter.com/4HiPBT8OOV</a>—@BradyStrachan
Police say both boats sank quickly. Three occupants of one boat were rescued and taken to hospital, while the two occupants of the second boat are still missing.
RCMP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation. They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment at 250-495-7236.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.