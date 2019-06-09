2 people missing after boat collision on Osoyoos Lake

Divers are searching Osoyoos Lake for two missing people after a collision between two boats on Saturday.

Osoyoos RCMP say they received numerous reports at around 7:15 p.m. PT about two boats colliding between Highway 3 and Swiws Provincial Park/Haynes Point.

Police say both boats sank quickly. Three occupants of one boat were rescued and taken to hospital, while the two occupants of the second boat are still missing.

RCMP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation. They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment at 250-495-7236.