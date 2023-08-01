Osoyoos residents rally to feed hundreds of wildfire fighters protecting their town

Two small business owners have undertaken a monumental task in Osoyoos, B.C., to show their gratitude for the men and women fighting to protect the Okanagan community from wildfire flames.

The town endured a terrifying night on Saturday after the Eagle Bluff fire crossed the U.S. border, forcing people to flee their homes and the mayor to enact a state of local emergency. Since then, shifting winds and valiant front-line efforts mean the threat of incineration has subsided, but there are still hundreds of firefighters working to keep danger at bay.

And local food proprietors Melissa Genberg and Sara Van Der Hoeven want to make sure they are well-fed while they fight.

Genberg, the owner of Queen of the South Charcuterie, lives on Anarchist Mountain overlooking Osoyoos and watched on the weekend as fire crept closer to the homes of her family and friends. When conditions changed, and residents could breathe a sigh of relief, Genberg wanted to give back by cooking for the fire crews still in town.

"I will do what I do best, which is cook lots of meals and feed lots of people," she said.

WATCH | Timelapse video shows growth of wildfire south of Osoyoos:

Timelapse video shows growth of wildfire south of Osoyoos, B.C. Duration 0:24 The Eagle Bluff wildfire spread across the Canada-U.S. border and led to evacuation orders in the southern Interior. (Credit: Andrew Pace)

The only problem with Genberg's plan was that her shop was still under an evacuation order. But Van Der Hoeven, who had volunteered to provide coffee and breakfast for firefighters, was open for business at the Junction 3 Coffee House. Once word got out about the women's plan, people came to the café to donate funds and volunteer for food prep.

"The outpouring from the community has been very moving for me, just watching people step up," said Van Der Hoeven.

WATCH | Osoyoos locals rally to feed wildfire fighters:

Osoyoos, B.C., 'pulls together' to provide meals for fire crews Duration 4:01 Community members in Osoyoos, B.C., have been funding an effort led by local business owners to get fresh meals to fire crews working to beat back the wildfire that rocked the community.

The women, who have been too busy cooking to count cash, estimate they have raised over $7,000 since Monday night. With that money — and labour and food donated from others in Osoyoos — the duo is overseeing food prep and delivery for three meals a day.

'It's the community, it's the people … if it wasn't for them, it would be really hard for us to feed 200 to 300 people every day," said Grenberg.

Volunteers prepare meals for wildfire fighters in Osoyoos, B.C. (Melissa Genberg)

Osoyoos has a population of about 5,000, but that is swollen in summer by visitors who come to enjoy the town's lake and surroundings.

Mayor Sue McKortoff, said Tuesday morning on CBC's The Early Edition that there is no smoke or fire within town limits, and the only properties still under an evacuation order are in an industrial park at the edge of town.

"We are so lucky," said McKortoff. "It's much calmer now, and as long as we don't get wild winds, things are looking better."

WATCH: Some people have been allowed to return to their homes in Osoyoos:

Shifting winds help ease wildfire threat in Osoyoos, B.C. Duration 2:34 There is cautious optimism in Osoyoos, B.C., as winds help push the Eagle Bluff wildfire away from town. An evacuation order has lifted for many, but residents are warned to stay vigilant.

Fire an 'evolving situation': Officials

The Eagle Bluff fire came close to engulfing the town as it spread from neighbouring Washington state and roared down surrounding hills on Saturday night, forcing the evacuation of more than 700 properties before a wind shift turned the tide for firefighters.

The regional district first lifted several of the alerts and orders Monday.

B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson Shaelee Stearns said the fire saw minimal growth overnight between Monday and Tuesday but warned shifting winds fanned flames on the west side and on the northwest corner of the blaze, accelerating its growth there.

She said 50 firefighters, 65 structure protection personnel and six helicopters are responding to the fire.

Watch | Residents flee fire in Osoyoos, B.C. Saturday night: Residents drive away from out-of-control wildfire in Osoyoos, B.C. Duration 0:17 Mary Cervenko sent in this video of her daughter fleeing the southern B.C. Interior town of Osoyoos due to the rapidly spreading Eagle Bluff fire on July 29.

Erick Thompson of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says 48 properties in the town of Osoyoos and 143 more from the regional district remain on evacuation order.

He says almost 1,000 homes also remain on evacuation alert, meaning those residents must be ready to leave at short notice.

A new incident command team is taking over the fight against the fire, Stearns said.



"This is still a very evolving situation,'' she said during a briefing on Tuesday.

The same wildfire had also burned 62 square kilometres on the American side as of Tuesday, where it has destroyed several structures.

The service says there are more than 350 active wildfires burning in British Columbia as of Tuesday, with 194 out of control and 13 fires of note that are either highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety.