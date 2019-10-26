Mom of boy killed in Coquitlam says she warned RCMP his father was dangerous

The mother of an eight-year-old boy killed in a homicide in Coquitlam this week says she told police her estranged husband was dangerous and owned multiple guns.

Oscar Taitinger was found dead on Monday afternoon alongside the body of his father, Mark. Investigators have released very few details about what happened, but say they are not looking for any suspects in Oscar's death.

The boy's mother, Nicole Taitinger, told CBC she filed a police report about Mark in September, just 11 days after leaving him.

She alleged he owned guns and she was worried about the safety of their three sons.

"Why did the RCMP not do anything? I told them he said he would shoot them…. He had guns and they never removed them," she wrote in a message to CBC.

"He is dead now because the RCMP did nothing."

Oscar Taitinger was eight years old when he was killed. (Nicole Taitinger)

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet described the situation as "terribly tragic" and confirmed that Mounties are reviewing what happened.

"Without speaking to any specifics … there are factors involved in this file that meet our criteria to conduct a review and that review is underway.‎ The review would include any possible circumstance or previous police interactions," Shoihet said.

Oscar's mom remembers him as a sweet boy who loved dancing and playing video games.

He and his father were found dead inside a house on Seaton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said little about the case, except that one of the two was the victim of a homicide.

Autopsies have been completed, but investigators are not commenting on the cause of death.