The man charged with killing an Abbotsford, B.C., police officer in 2017 has pleaded not guilty.

Oscar Arfmann, 66, entered the plea on the first day of his first-degree murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court in nearby New Westminster on Monday.

Const. John Davidson was shot and killed in an Abbotsford parking lot after responding to a call about a stolen car.

The court heard that the key issue will be identification — whether Arfmann is the man who fired the gun that killed Davidson in on Nov. 6, 2017.

Crown prosecutors allege Arfmann ambushed Davidson, shooting him once from behind, and then stood over him as he lay face down on the ground and shot him a second time.

His colleagues from the Abbotsford Police Department said on the weekend they were looking forward to the trial finally getting underway.

"The trial will move the entire community into another phase of healing," Sgt. Judy Bird said in a statement.

She said a number of citizens and police officers will be called on to give what she describes as "difficult" testimony.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.