Trial begins Monday for man accused of killing Abbotsford police officer

The trial for the man charged in the shooting death of an Abbotsford police officer in November 2017 is set to begin Monday.

Oscar Arfmann is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Abbotsford Const. John Davidson was shot and killed in an Abbotsford parking lot in November while attending to a call about a stolen car.

His colleagues from the force say they are looking forward to the trial finally getting underway.

"The trial will move the entire community into another phase of healing," Sgt. Judy Bird said in an email statement.

She says a number of citizens and police officers will be called on to give was she describes as "difficult" testimony.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks.