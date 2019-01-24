Organized crime behind 2 homicides at Kamloops hotels, RCMP say

Mounties have identified the victims in two fatal shootings outside Kamloops hotels this week, and say they believe organized crime was behind the violence.

Cody Marcel Mathieu, 31, was shot dead Wednesday morning outside a Super 8 motel. Two hours later, RCMP found 41-year-old Rex Edward Gill lying mortally wounded at the Comfort Inn and Suites.

50 investigators

"Through our investigation, we know that organized crime is behind this violence, and we will be addressing it as such. We will be focusing on identifying, targeting and apprehending the suspects responsible for these crimes," RCMP Insp. Steve McLeod told reporters Thursday.

He also revealed that in the hours after the violence, a vehicle was found burning in the Barnhartvale neighbourhood that matched the description of a white car seen in the area of the Comfort Inn at the time of the second shooting.

More than 50 investigators have now been assigned to the case, including officers from provincial anti-gang agencies. No arrests have been made.

"Any violence in a public space is dangerous, but we believe that both of yesterday's shootings were targeting specific people," McLeod said.

He also addressed the impact of the shootings on residents.

"An act of violence is a tragedy for any community, particularly when it takes place in a public place. Kamloops RCMP's number one focus is to keep our community safe — not only do officers work here, but our families live here."

Investigators say Mathieu was a resident of Kamloops and was previously known to local RCMP. Gill, who lived in Penticton, was not.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who was at either hotel at the time of the shootings, or who may have dash cam footage or any other information, to contact them.