Order of Canada recipients pen letter opposing Trans Mountain pipeline
42 B.C.-based Order of Canada recipients want the pipeline cancelled for the sake of climate change
Filmmaker Bonnie Sherr Klein says she is turning heartbreak into action by joining 41 other B.C.-based Order of Canada recipients who have signed a letter calling on the federal government to cancel the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
"I hesitate to use the word heartbroken but that's how I've been feeling after those unbreathable weeks in our city [caused by the wildfires,]" said Sherr Klein from her Vancouver home.
The letter opens with the line: "As members of the Order of Canada, whose motto is 'They Desire a Better Country,' we believe it is our role as citizens to speak out about our government's purchase and building of the Trans Mountain pipeline."
Signatories include Robert Bateman, Raffi Cavoukian, Dorothy Grant, Joy Kogawa, Gabor Maté, and David Suzuki.
Sherr Klein, a 2012 officer of the Order of Canada, said there wasn't a great deal of formal organization behind the letter, but once the idea was hatched it came together quickly.
"A few of us who happen to know each other started calling people we knew who had Orders of Canada and it just kind of snowballed," she said.
"It was very unscientific and no doubt if we had a method of polling everybody [with an Order of Canada] there would be many more signatures."
'Economy vs. climate'
The letter expresses concern about the deep divisions that have been created by the current framing of the argument as "economy vs. climate," and asks that "as a nation we invest in the transition to clean energy and a diversified economy as rapidly as possible."
Sherr Klein said only a few people who were approached chose not to sign the letter. Some said they agreed with the government's position on the pipeline, while others felt it wasn't appropriate to connect the Order of Canada honour to the group's position.
However, Sherr Klein feels speaking out against Trans Mountain aligns perfectly with the values the Order of Canada recognizes.
"We have been honoured for our role as citizens and for love of country and for the desire for a better country, yet most people we approached felt powerless to do anything, so we decided to act on our citizenship," she said.
"I think the feeling is climate change is too big an issue to be left entirely to government, and citizens are going to have to engage, young and old."
With files from Yvette Brend
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.