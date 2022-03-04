Dr. Bonnie Henry, Michael Bublé honoured at Order of B.C. ceremony

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and singer Michael Bublé were among 31 people bestowed with the Order of British Columbia in Victoria on Thursday night.

The ceremony included people appointed to the order, one of the province's highest highest honours, in 2020 and 2021.

Bublé, who attended the ceremony remotely, was honoured for his success in the music industry and his charitable work in B.C. and internationally.

Henry was recognized for her work as the province's top doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other inductees include Tŝilhqot'in Nation chair Nits'ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse, artist Joe Average, former B.C. finance minister Carole Taylor — who was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2001 — and real estate developer Ryan Beedie.

B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin thanked the inductees for helping make the province a "more just, caring, and inclusive society."

She said the investiture was the first major event in the Government House in two years.

Here is a full list of recipients: