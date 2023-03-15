Ryan Reynolds, Dr. Penny Ballem among 2023 Order of B.C. recipients

Actor Ryan Reynolds and Vancouver Coastal Health board chair Dr. Penny Ballem are two of the 14 British Columbians who have have been appointed to the Order of B.C. this year.

It's British Columbia's highest form of recognition for people from the province, according to the government. A total of 503 British Columbians have been appointed to the order since it began in 1989.

"This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians," said Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin said in a statement Monday.

"Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations."

Other honorees include Susan Giles and Evanna Brennan, both longtime outreach nurses working in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, music talent scout Sam Feldman and conservationist George Riefel.

Hollywood star Reynolds has played the lead role in films like Deadpool, Free Guy and Green Lantern. He's also become something of a business mogul, having become owner of a soccer team, a cellphone company and a distillery.

He also answered the call when former B.C. Premier John Horgan called on him and fellow actor Seth Rogen to help stop young people from attending parties during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballem said she was riding her bike home when she got the call from the awards office, and "just about fell over."

"I'm just humbled by this. It's an incredible thing to have happen," she told CBC's Gloria Macarenko.

Ballem became deputy health minister in B.C. in 2001, and held that post until she resigned in 2006. In 2008, she became city manager for the City of Vancouver.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, she became instrumental in delivering survival information to British Columbians and went on to lead the provincial immunization rollout team.

Ballem isn't the only member of the Order of B.C. in her household — her partner, Marion Lay, was appointed in 2012.

Premier David Eby extended his congratulations to the new order members, describing them all as "superheroes'' for their "unique and profound'' contributions to the province.

A ceremony for the 2023 Order of B.C. recipients will be held in Victoria this fall.

Dr. Penny Ballem, the executive lead of B.C.'s immunization rollout team, is pictured in March 2021. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

