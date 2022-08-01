Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir and soccer star Christine Sinclair among 14 appointed to the Order of B.C.

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir, Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair and outspoken former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould have all been appointed to the Order of B.C.

The three women are among 14 new appointees to the province's highest honour, Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin announced in a written statement on Monday, B.C. Day.

"I share these congratulations with gratitude to these incredible individuals who have done so much to enrich their communities," Austin said.

"Their leadership and generous service has enhanced the lives of so many British Columbians and has contributed to shaping a better future for all residents of our province."

A total of 194 British Columbians were nominated for the award this year.

A ceremony to recognize the new appointees will be held in late fall at Government House in Victoria.

Christine Sinclair is one of 14 people appointed to the Order of B.C. in 2022. (Francois Nel/Getty Images/File)

The full list of Order of B.C. recipients includes: