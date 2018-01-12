Oprah announces 5-stop Canadian speaking tour in June
Your Path Made Clear (Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose) lands in Toronto first, on June 14
Oprah Winfrey has announced a five-city speaking tour through Canada in June.
The famed media executive and former talk show host will embark on the "Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear'' tour starting at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on June 14.
She'll follow with stops in Montreal (June 16), Calgary (June 19), Edmonton (June 20) and Vancouver (June 24).
Winfrey will reflect on life moments that helped "direct her on her path," promoter Live Nation said in the announcement. She'll also be joined by a special guest who influenced her for a one-on-one conversation.
The names of her guests will be announced at a later date.
Winfrey's tour is inspired by her most recent book, The Path Made Clear, which was published in March.
Tickets go on sale Friday 10 a.m. ET through Live Nation, and Evenko for the Montreal show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.