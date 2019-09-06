Park board won't pursue court order to evict campers at Oppenheimer, chair says

Vancouver's independent park board has voted not to pursue a court order to force people living in Oppenheimer Park from the grounds, saying an injunction won't bring the city any closer to a solution for its extensive housing problem.

Chair Stuart Mackinnon said Friday the board is asking the city to create a multi-jurisdictional task force between it and the city to pour more resources into addressing homelessness across Vancouver as a whole, arguing that people in the city wouldn't need to camp if appropriate housing was available.

"We need both a short-term and long-term action plan that will render unsanctioned encampments such as Oppenheimer unnecessary," Mackinnon wrote in a letter released Friday. "Everyone deserves a safe place to call home."

People living in more than 200 tents in Oppenheimer received eviction notices two weeks ago. Around 40 people still remain in the Downtown Eastside park, the city said, with others having moved into housing through B.C. Housing and other non-profit groups.

Vancouver fire and park board officials take away mattresses while checking on vacant tents at Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver, British Columbia on Aug. 20, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Vancouver Park Board has jurisdiction over the park. Mackinnon's letter calling for a unified task force comes days after Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart asked the board to hand authority over the park to the city, saying the board needed to "step up" its deliberations to come up with an action plan.

The mayor said the city would quickly enact its own plan should it win control over the park, but declined to specify what that would entail.

"There's all kinds of ways to move folks into better housing, and we're going to have to explore all options on how to do that," Stewart said. "I do have some ideas for plans, but I don't do hypotheticals. If they turn jurisdiction over to me, you will see a plan."

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart takes questions from reporters on Sept. 6, 2019. The mayor has asked the city's independent park board to hand control over Oppenheimer Park to the city. (Tristan Lerudulier/CBC)

Lack of injunction sets 'dangerous precedent,' says commissioner

Mackinnon said the board voted in favour of proposing a task force after meeting late Thursday to discuss options for the park.

Park Board Commissioner John Coupar said he was the sole vote in favour of an injunction.

"I think there is a pressing health and safety issue," he said, referencing a recent shooting and attack involving a machete in the park.

"I believe everybody does deserves a home as well ... but I do not believe that is the mandate of the Vancouver Park Board. The mandate of the Vancouver Park Board is to provide clean and safe parks for everybody and I think this is a dangerous precedent," Coupar said.

"I think our parks will soon be occupied across the city and I don't think that's what residents expect."

Ahead of MacKinnon's news conference Friday, Stewart said he was aware the park board had planned an announcement later in the day but didn't know what it would be about.

"I'm interested to see what they have," Stewart told reporters at a separate news conference hours earlier.

Vancouver is the only municipality in Canada with a directly elected park board. The board has jurisdiction over actions inside Oppenheimer Park but relies on funding from the city for about half its budget.

The park board can only cede authority of a park if it is approved by two-thirds of both park board commissioners and city council, as mandated by the provincial charter governing the City of Vancouver.