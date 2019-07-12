Shooting highlights safety concerns at Oppenheimer Park homeless camp: VPD

Vancouver police say a shooting late Wednesday night raises concerns about a growing safety issue at Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside, where dozens of homeless people are living in a tent community.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and according to Sgt. Jason Robillard, no arrests have been made. The victim was found right next to the park and police say the suspect fled through the encampment.

Robillard said officers who patrol the area have noticed an increase in safety issues. He said patrols through the park now include at least four officers.

"They're noticing a sense of increase of violence," he said. "We had an officer that was assaulted recently, this shooting, the calls for [police] service, the general atmosphere in the park, the health and safety conditions there — we're just feeling that it's not getting any better."

Police were called to the park 92 times in June and 87 times in May for various reasons. In May and June last year, there 56 calls each month, for comparison.

An officer with a weapon stands in front of a tent at Oppenheimer Park following a shooting Wednesday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Shortly after the shooting Wednesday, officers did a sweep of the park, making everyone vacate their tents, according to Robillard.

"Officers had to clear all the tents in the park to ensure everyone else was safe," he said. "We wanted to make sure no one was injured. There was recently a shooting there, that's the reason we were there and I don't know if it was contentious or not."

According to city officials, there are routinely more than 100 tents set up at the park.

Rachel "Teeth" Nielsen spends time at the park every day, occasionally sleeping there. She says the people who live there feel that the officers often pose the greatest threat to their safety.

"There's not a safety issue other than them, really," said Nielsen. "[The police are] not scared. They come here in giant groups even, but that's just to scare us."

Rachel "Teeth" Nielsen says many people living at the park feel that police and city workers removing their belongings pose the greatest threat to their safety. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

People living at the camp acknowledged there have been recent violent incidents, including Wednesday's shooting and a recent attack involving a machete. But more than one person said the incidents aren't widespread and only affect the individuals involved.

"It's always pointed and direct," said Nielsen. "Nobody just goes after you, walking down the street and attacks you and shoots you."

Jenna Roberts has been living in the neighbourhood for about 10 years. She's been sleeping at Oppenheimer park on and off with her boyfriend for a month and a half.

Jenna Roberts has been living at Oppenheimer Park on and off for about a month and a half. She says police appear to be more aggressive toward men living at the park than women. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"I don't even know what they're talking about — safety issue," she said, adding that members of the tent community look out for each other and intervene if there's trouble.

Nielsen said the biggest safety issues she notices are discarded syringes on the ground and not enough toilets.

She thinks the increase in calls is a result of gentrification, with people moving to the neighbourhood that aren't familiar with the open drug use.

But for police, there's more to the issue, and it's been getting worse.

"Our message for the public, generally, is that we want you to be aware of what we're noticing," said Robillard. "I certainly wouldn't recommend anybody bringing their children to Oppenheimer park right now."

