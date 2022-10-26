Open burning ban to be lifted in coastal areas of B.C. on Friday

A ban on open burning in the coastal region of British Columbia is set to be lifted Friday at noon, according to the province's wildfire service.

The ban first came into effect July 15 to prevent more fire starts as firefighters battled blazes across the province.

It meant that the open burning of materials was prohibited. The ban is being lifted because of current and expected rainfall, as well as seasonal fall temperatures, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The change affects category 2 and 3 open fires, an open fire that burns material in one or more piles not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width. It also includes burning stubble or grass.

The campfire prohibition within the Coastal Fire Centre was lifted on Sept. 20.

Once the ban is lifted, other previously prohibited activities will also be allowed, including fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burn barrels, and air curtain burners.

At least 526 wildfires, over 30 per cent of all wildfires this year, are suspected of having been human-caused. The wildfire service says these fires are "completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires."

Of the 167 wildfires currently burning in B.C., 42 are suspected to be human-caused.

Violating a fire ban can lead to fines of up to $100,000 and possible jail time.