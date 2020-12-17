OPCC reopens police conduct investigation into 2015 death of Myles Gray
Crown prosecutors said Wednesday none of the officers involved in confrontation with Gray will face charges
The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is reopening a suspended investigation into the death of Myles Gray, the 33-year-old man who died in a confrontation with several Vancouver police officers in August 2015.
On Wednesday, Crown prosecutors said none of the officers involved will face charges in his death. Now that criminal charges will not proceed, the OPCC is going ahead with a disciplinary-conduct investigation into the actions of the officers.
It had originally been ordered in 2015 but was suspended while the criminal investigation was underway.
"The Police Act investigation will be conducted independently of the Vancouver Police Department under the oversight of the OPCC," the agency for police oversight said in a news release Thursday.
"This will examine all of the actions of the officers and is not restricted to evidence gathered under the criminal investigation. Under the Police Act, officers may be compelled to provide statements, answer questions and otherwise account for their actions."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.