OPCC reopens police conduct investigation into 2015 death of Myles Gray

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is reopening a suspended investigation into the death of Myles Gray, the 33-year-old man who died in a confrontation with several Vancouver police officers in August 2015.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutors said none of the officers involved will face charges in his death. Now that criminal charges will not proceed, the OPCC is going ahead with a disciplinary-conduct investigation into the actions of the officers.

It had originally been ordered in 2015 but was suspended while the criminal investigation was underway.

"The Police Act investigation will be conducted independently of the Vancouver Police Department under the oversight of the OPCC," the agency for police oversight said in a news release Thursday.

"This will examine all of the actions of the officers and is not restricted to evidence gathered under the criminal investigation. Under the Police Act, officers may be compelled to provide statements, answer questions and otherwise account for their actions."