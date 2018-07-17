Skip to Main Content
Ontario man dies after being swept over falls in B.C. park

Ontario man dies after being swept over falls in B.C. park

A young visitor to B.C. has died in a fall from a waterfall at Golden Ears Provincial Park, while a local man who tried to save him is expected to survive.

Man who tried to help victim expected to survive after both were swept over Gold Creek waterfall

CBC News ·
Water rushes down the lower Gold Creek Falls in Golden Ears Park, where an Ontario man died in a fall on Monday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A visitor to B.C. has died after going over a waterfall at Golden Ears Provincial Park, while the local man who tried to save him is expected to survive.

A 21-year-old man from Toronto was swept away by the current in Gold Creek on Monday at about 8 p.m. PT, according to RCMP.

An Abbotsford resident, also 21, tried to help him, but both were swept over the falls. The Abbotsford man was found downstream with non-life threatening injuries, and taken to hospital.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue volunteers searched the area Monday night for the missing Toronto man, but were unable to find him. His body was recovered from a pool of water Tuesday morning.

"No one expects this sad of an outcome when you are visiting our local parks and our sincerest condolences are offered to the Toronto man's family and friends," Staff Sgt. Parm Prihar said in a press release.  

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us