Ontario man dies after being swept over falls in B.C. park

A visitor to B.C. has died after going over a waterfall at Golden Ears Provincial Park, while the local man who tried to save him is expected to survive.

A 21-year-old man from Toronto was swept away by the current in Gold Creek on Monday at about 8 p.m. PT, according to RCMP.

An Abbotsford resident, also 21, tried to help him, but both were swept over the falls. The Abbotsford man was found downstream with non-life threatening injuries, and taken to hospital.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue volunteers searched the area Monday night for the missing Toronto man, but were unable to find him. His body was recovered from a pool of water Tuesday morning.

"No one expects this sad of an outcome when you are visiting our local parks and our sincerest condolences are offered to the Toronto man's family and friends," Staff Sgt. Parm Prihar said in a press release.

Read more from CBC British Columbia