Ontario man charged with assaulting Richmond teen with autism on basketball court

WARNING: This story contains a graphic image.

Richmond RCMP say a 21-year-old man has been charged in an attack on a teen who has autism that happened on a basketball court in August last year.

Police said the teen had been playing basketball with a group of people when he was assaulted.

Witnesses reported what happened to police, however investigators said the victim had already left the area. RCMP say investigators found the victim in hospital, where he was being treated for a significant cut to the face and a concussion.

Police said he told them that he didn't want to tell his parents because the incident would upset them.

Shortly after the incident, police released images from video taken at the scene.

Police say the 18 year-old victim of last year's assault suffered a facial injury and concussion. (Richmond RCMP)

Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said the public played a large role in the investigation.

Investigators identified 21 year-old Dominic Rallon Jao, who lives in Ontario, as a suspect.

He is now charged with assault causing bodily harm.

O'Malley said the incident had a significant effect on the young victim and his family.

"Speaking to the victim's father it's evident the profound impact this incident has had on their family," said O'Malley.

She said investigators worked tirelessly on the case.