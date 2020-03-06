Ontario-based HVAC company Simply Green banned from operating in B.C.

An Ontario-based company has been banned from doing business in B.C. for one year following an investigation by the provincial regulator.

Consumer Protection B.C. announced the ban in a statement Tuesday, saying Simply Green Home Services — which supplies and services heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems — would not be allowed to operate in the province unless it demonstrably changes its business practices.

"After a thorough investigation, we have banned Simply Green Home Services from engaging in door to door sales in B.C. for one year and have ordered them to pay a $8,000 penalty," said spokesperson Tatiana Chabeaux-Smith.

Toronto-based Simply Green had been operating in B.C., conducting door-to-door sales, until about a year-and-a-half ago, when the regulator said it had opened the investigation.

In March, the CBC told Harjit Sidhu's story about what happened after she and her husband signed a rent-to-own agreement with a Simply Green door-to-door salesman.

When the Delta, B.C., couple wanted out of the contract worth $6,500, payable over six years, the company ultimately tripled what it would cost to exit the agreement.

It was only after the CBC published the story that the company settled with Sidhu for an undisclosed amount.

WATCH | Harjit Sidhu talks about her experience:

Harjit Sidhu says she's learned a tough lesson. 0:29

Company's track record

The Better Business Bureau says it has fielded more than 100 complaints against the company in the past three years from across the country.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Consumer Protection B.C. says it has received more than 30 calls about Simply Green's business dealings.

In June 2016, Simply Green was cited for "engaging in deceptive acts or practices" and fined $1,200.

Chabeaux-Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it all the more important for residents to be aware of their rights and potentially deceptive business dealings.

"Not only are British Columbians spending more time at home these days, but many have been impacted financially by the pandemic. We want people to know how to spot an exploitative transaction and be able to exercise their rights under B.C. law," she said.

More information about consumer rights can be found at consumerprotectionbc.ca.