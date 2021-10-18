Only fully vaccinated guests are welcome on Grouse Mountain this winter
The requirment starts on opening day of ski and snowboard season and applies to anyone born in 2009 or earlier
Grouse Mountain says only guests fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be welcome on the mountain for the upcoming winter season.
The requirement kicks in on the opening day of the ski and snowboard season, which has yet to be determined. It applies to all visitors born in 2009 or earlier and to all staff members.
Passholders can register their B.C. Vaccine Card with the mountain to avoid having to provide proof of vaccination on each visit.
The policy applies to all resort activities, including the Skyride gondola. Face masks continue to be required for all indoor activities.
"We believe implementing this policy over the winter season will provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 to those who visit and work at the mountain," said Grouse Mountain Resort president Michael Cameron.
At Mount Seymour, operations are following provincial health orders, which do not require people to be fully vaccinated for outdoor recreation.
Communications manager Simon Whitehead said Mount Seymour policy will change if health orders change.
"Whatever we're told to do, we'll do," he said.
Guests wanting to dine indoors at Mount Seymour will have to show proof of vaccination as required by provincial health orders.
Whitehead said not all staff members are fully vaccinated although that is the goal. He said all new hires are fully vaccinated.
Cypress Mountain told CBC it is still discussing whether it will require proof of vaccination for staff and guests this winter.
with files from Rafferty Baker
