One person injured, several pets killed in Chilliwack, B.C., house fire

Several pets died after a fire broke out in a Chilliwack, B.C., home early Monday.

One person was also slightly hurt when flames broke out at the home in the 45000 block of Victoria Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.

About 30 firefighters responded to the fire, said Andrew Brown, the Chilliwack Fire Department's assistant fire chief of training and operations.

"The firefighters located several family pets, including a dog, and were able to rescue them and bring them up to safety," said Brown.

Several smaller pets like guinea pigs died in the blaze.

The occupants of the home, who were asleep when the fire broke out, were awoken by the smell of smoke, said Brown.

One person suffered a minor injury while escaping the fire before crews arrived at the scene.

The home is extensively damaged. Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Brown says the fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.