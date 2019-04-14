B.C. Emergency Health Services confirm one person was airlifted to hospital after a possible shooting in Salmon Arm Sunday morning.

BCEHS confirms they received a call just after 10:30 a.m. and and responded to a scene near Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

Two people were hurt in the incident and BCEHS sent two ground ambulances and an air ambulance. One person was airlifted from the scene.

The condition of the second person is unknown.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau, Salmon Arm RCMP has a suspect in custody and there is no active or ongoing threat to the public.