Police watchdog investigating Victoria barricade and fire incident after man suffers critical injuries

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after one person went to hospital following an apartment fire in Victoria on Christmas Day.

Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., says Victoria police responded at approximately 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday to reports of an armed male causing a disturbance in a multi-unit residential building downtown.

The Independent Investigations Office investigates any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death.

MacDonald says the male had barricaded himself in a suite in the building and a tactical emergency response team was called. The building is located at the 700 block of Pandora Avenue.

As the team was deploying, officers say they saw smoke coming from the suite under the door and called the fire department.

The emergency response team made an emergency entrance, and firefighters extinguished the blaze while tactical officers moved in.

The male was taken into custody.

"He was suffering from medical conditions and injuries and as a result he was taken to a hospital where he now remains," said MacDonald.

"We're trying to determine whether his life-threatening condition is due to his interactions with police or due to other things that occurred within the suite. That's obviously an important part of our investigation."

It is not yet known if the male lived in the building.

The Victoria Police Department says they are unable to disclose details of the fire or potential causes at this time.