One man injured in Kamloops shooting
Mounties in Kamloops, B.C., say one man is in hospital after a shooting in a residential area on the city's north shore early Monday.

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted and tied to the drug trade

Kamloops RCMP say a 24-year-old man is in hospital after being shot early this morning. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after police were called just after 5 a.m. PT to a disturbance in a home located in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay says the shooting is believed to have been targeted and those involved are both known to police and part of the local drug trade. 

This is the fourth shooting in the city this year. The other three resulted in fatalities.

