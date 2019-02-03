One man injured in Burnaby shooting

The Burnaby RCMP are investigating a Saturday night shooting that has left one man in hospital.

Police have cordoned off several blocks of a residential neighbourhood around Smith Avenue and Price Street, as they manage the scene.

RCMP say the victim, a 39-year-old man, has been taken to hospital in serious condition.

The crime scene featured blood-soaked towels near a black sedan, upon which investigators were focusing their attention.

"The initial investigation indicates that this is a targeted shooting and the general public is not at risk," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Moe.

Moe said police are looking for a beige sedan that was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident, or who was in the area and has dash camera footage is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.