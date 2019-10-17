One man dead in Campbell River shooting

One man was found dead outside a home in Campbell River, B.C. on Wednesday morning as a result of a shooting, say police.

Campbell River RCMP said police found the man after responding to a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area of South Campbell River around 2:30 a.m.

The investigation has grown to include forensics teams, police dog services, and the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit.

"We are asking that the general public refrain from travelling in the general area to allow police the space they need to conduct their investigation," said RCMP Cst. Maury Tyre.

"This is a very serious investigation, and we are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the incident that they contact the RCMP directly."

The Campbell River RCMP can be reached at 250-286-6221.

Police said they believe there is no risk to the public.