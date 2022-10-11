Man dead after shooting near Dawson Creek: RCMP

RCMP say the North District Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting near Dawson Creek, B.C., that left one man dead.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on Highway 97 near Arras Road, about 18 kilometres west of the city, at around 6 p.m. PT Sunday, a statement said.

RCMP said officers found an injured man inside a vehicle and he later died of his injuries, which were "inconsistent" with a crash, the statement said.

Investigators are currently in the area looking for witnesses, and collecting video or dash-cam footage, according to Sgt. Chris Manseau.

"The public can expect to see an increase in police in the area for the next several days while the investigation continues," Manseau said.

The major crimes unit is working with Dawson Creek RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service in its investigation.

Investigators are asking any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam video who was near the intersection of Highway 97 and Arras Road heading toward Dawson Creek between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.