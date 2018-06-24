One man dead after shooting in Surrey residential area

Homicide detectives in Surrey are investigating a shooting that's left one man dead.

RCMP were called to the 18200-block of 67A Avenue for a report of shots fired Saturday around 4 p.m.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near a home in the area. He was taken to hospital but later died.

"He is not known to police," said Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT's Cpl. Frank Jang described the shooting as 'not random' and said detectives are trying to determine a motive. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"We're trying to develop a timeline of where our victim was today, who he was meeting up with."

Jang added they plan to soon release the identity of the victim.

He added the incident does not appear to be random and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on the victim is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.