One man dead after motorcycle collision in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford Police say a 37-year-old man is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Judy Bird says the collision took place at the intersection of Sumas Way and Marshall Road at 4:35 p.m. Both vehicles were travelling southbound on Sumas Way and turning eastbound onto Marshall Road. The collision occurred in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was severely injured and taken to hospital. He died overnight from his injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 42, did not suffer any injuries, remained on scene, and is co-operating with authorities.

Bird says officers were on scene until late Monday evening gathering evidence. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).