One man arrested as New Westminster Police investigate child sexual abuse images

One man has been arrested by New Westminster Police following several reports of possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse.

Police say the department's major crime unit investigated six separate reports between Aug. 14 and Sept. 19.

Detectives identified three locations in New Westminster where child sexual abuse images were stored and later searched three homes.

"Often times offenders think that viewing these images is victimless, but the sad truth is that these are images and videos of real children being sexually abused," said New Westminster Police Sgt. Jeff Scott in a release.

Various electronic devices, including computers, tablets and modems were seized and are being analyzed by forensic investigators.

Police say they've recommended charges to Crown counsel in the case of the arrested man, while several other people are still being investigated.

Anyone with information on people in possession of videos or images depicting child sexual abuse is asked to call their local police.

