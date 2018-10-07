One man arrested after allegedly starting fire at Delta police station

One man has been arrested after allegedly setting a fire in a police station in Delta.

The Delta Police public safety building in North Delta was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a man walked in and started lighting fires on the lobby couches.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. PT at the station on 84 Avenue.

Police say the fire caused the sprinklers to go off and the lobby sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

"Fortunately there were no injuries. The man was quickly arrested and is currently in custody," said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta Police.

While the building's lobby is still being used by police and staff, it is now closed to the general public.

Anyone who requires non-emergency police services is asked to use the Delta Police headquarters in Ladner, or call 604-946-4411.

