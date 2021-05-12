Metro Vancouver municipalities prepare for a summer with more patios and beer in parks

What does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement that Canadians can hope for a "one-dose summer" mean for B.C. municipalities?

Mostly, a summer that looks a lot like 2020 — but with less of a scramble, and more municipalities adopting bylaws that only some moved forward on last year.

"There are many other municipalities in Metro Vancouver that are doing it," said West Vancouver Coun. Craig Cameron, a day after his municipality legalized drinking in Millennium Park this summer.

In recent months, West Vancouver, Delta and New Westminster have all given the green light to alcohol in a limited number of parks this summer, joining the District of North Vancouver and Port Coquitlam, which legalized the practice last year.

In addition, the B.C. government has introduced legislation that Vancouver's Park Board says is required for them to make drinking legal in parks, 30 months after they initially voted to study the concept.

"I think that in most parts of Europe, for example, they would be surprised to hear the amount of concern about people having a drink in a park," said Cameron.

While many Metro Vancouver municipalities are moving to allow drinking in a limited number of parks this year, large cities not taking part include Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

More patios too

A similar situation is playing out with expanded patios for restaurants.

On Monday, White Rock council voted to close one lane of traffic on Marine Drive this summer to give businesses along the busy street more room for patios.

Last month, Surrey council voted to waive fees for new patios that slowed their development in 2020, while the City of North Vancouver changed its bylaws to allow them to be fast-tracked by staff.

Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said that more than 500 businesses have had their applications approved in the city this year, an increase from 2020.

"I expect demand to be really strong this summer, especially if we're not going to be back to business as usual," she said.

Kirby-Yung said the city's next step should be to make it as easy as possible to approve permits for people in the arts and culture sectors if restrictions for outdoor gatherings are eased in the coming months.

"We know that the summer is only so long and we may not get a lot of notice … so the goal here is to be ready to go," she said.

"If we get our musicians performing in front of a few people — they're desperate for an audience, and it's going to help everybody's mental health as well as our local economy."