Resident killed jumping from balcony to escape apartment fire in Chilliwack
Fire broke out around 1 a.m. PT
One person has died after a fire at an apartment complex in Chilliwack, B.C., early Thursday.
The fire broke out at the building in the 9200-block of Hazel Street, near Yale Road. Several people phoned 911 around 1:20 a.m. PT, according to the fire service.
Crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke shooting out the roof of the building.
"Multiple people [were] trapped on their balconies," said Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Brown with the Chilliwack Fire Department.
Crews rescued several residents with a ladder. One resident was killed after they tried to jump from a balcony to safety.
Fifty firefighters responded to the fire. Two crew members suffered smoke inhalation.
Brown said the 50-unit complex is largely destroyed, with severe damage to the roof and top floor.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.
With files from Joel Ballard
