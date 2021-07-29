One person has died after a fire at an apartment complex in Chilliwack, B.C., early Thursday.

The fire broke out at the building in the 9200-block of Hazel Street, near Yale Road. Several people phoned 911 around 1:20 a.m. PT, according to the fire service.

Crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke shooting out the roof of the building.

"Multiple people [were] trapped on their balconies," said Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Brown with the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Crews rescued several residents with a ladder. One resident was killed after they tried to jump from a balcony to safety.

Fifty firefighters responded to the fire. Two crew members suffered smoke inhalation.

Brown said the 50-unit complex is largely destroyed, with severe damage to the roof and top floor.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.