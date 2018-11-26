1 dead following daytime shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a shooting Monday that left one person dead.

Police were called to the 14600 block of Southview Drive around 11:45 a.m., after reports of shots fired.

Once officers arrived, they found an adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds and say the person died despite all efforts to revive them.

Police say the area around the crime scene will remain cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time while they investigate.