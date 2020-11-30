Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Mackenzie, B.C.

One man was killed in an avalanche near Mackenzie, B.C., on Saturday, according to RCMP.

Two people were snowmobiling in the Powder King/Bijoux Falls area when the avalanche happened just before 2 p.m. PT. One of the snowmobilers was buried in the snow, according to a statement Monday.

A search and rescue team, as well as avalanche-trained searchers from Prince George, B.C., later found the man dead.

RCMP said he was 35 years old and originally from Dawson Creek, B.C. The second sledder was unhurt.

The B.C. Coroner's Service is investigating the man's death. RCMP did not release any further details.

A "significant" storm left up to 70 centimetres of fresh powder in the area on Saturday. Avalanche Canada said there were "very dangerous avalanche conditions" in the treeline and alpine at the time.