A fire in an apartment building in the Whalley neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night has left one person dead.

Surrey RCMP were called to the building on 107A Avenue near King George Boulevard at about 8:20 p.m. PT.

Upon arrival, officers found a lower floor suite fully engulfed in flames and began evacuating the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze shortly after arriving at the scene, and found the victim inside the unit where the fire is believed to have started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is currently no indication the fire was suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.