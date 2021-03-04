Skip to Main Content
One dead after camper van fire in Victoria park; major crimes investigating

One person has died after a vehicle caught fire near a park in Victoria early Thursday.

Firefighters found body after extinguishing the flames, police say

A camper van caught fire at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria early Thursday, according to police. One person was later found dead. (Adam van der Zwan/CBC)

Victoria police were called to Beacon Hill Park shortly after 8 a.m. PT. Firefighters were already on scene, putting out the flames.

One person was found dead, according to a statement from police.

The force's major crime unit is now investigating. No further information was released.

