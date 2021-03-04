One dead after camper van fire in Victoria park; major crimes investigating
Firefighters found body after extinguishing the flames, police say
One person has died after a camper van caught fire at a park in Victoria early Thursday.
Victoria police were called to Beacon Hill Park shortly after 8 a.m. PT. Firefighters were already on scene, putting out the flames.
One person was found dead, according to a statement from police.
The force's major crime unit is now investigating. No further information was released.