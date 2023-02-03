Content
1 dead, another in hospital after two commercial vehicles collide in McLure, B.C.

B.C. RCMP say one driver was killed and another was brought to hospital after an early afternoon collision between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 in McLure, B.C., on Thursday.

Crash took place on Highway 5 north of Kamloops

The trailer of a transport truck is smashed and its contents are lying on the highway. A pickup truck faces it, a man sits on the side of the highway.
B.C. RCMP say a collision between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 in McLure left one driver dead and another in hospital. (Submitted by M. Sieben)

B.C. Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and police say there were no initial indications of criminality as a contributing factor to the crash.

In a news release, B.C. RCMP said the collision happened at 12:11 p.m. PST and officers from the Barriere RCMP detachment, the RCMP's collision analysis unit and B.C. Highway Patrol Officers from Kamloops all responded.

"Highway 5 is closed in both directions at this time and a time of re re-opening is undetermined at this point," read a statement sent out shortly before 4 p.m.

Later Thursday evening, DriveBC said that section of the highway was still shut down, and to keep on eye on its Twitter page for updates.

 

The B.C. Highway patrol based in Kamloops is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 250 828-3111.

